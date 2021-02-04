Albany Tulip Queen nominations now open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2021 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may be submitted through Monday, April 5 via the Albany Tulip Queen website.

Part of an Albany tradition that stretches back to the late 1940s, the Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process. After the Queen is crowned, the five young women will spend a full year working together on Albany community outreach programs and educational initiatives.

Nominees must have a strong sense of community, be knowledgeable of the Albany area and its history, and possess leadership skills. Eligible nominees are women between the ages of 18 and 24 residing in Albany County for their entire year of reign (May 2021 – May 2022).

The Tulip Queen will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, and each Court member will receive a $1,500 scholarship award upon completion of the program.

The Tulip Queen website provides access to the 2021 nomination form as well as information about the Tulip Queen and Court selection process, photos, events and information on current Tulip Queen Kaya Rifenberg-Stempel and her court members.

Nominations may also be placed by submitting a letter detailing the candidate’s qualifications to:

Albany Tulip Queen Selection Committee

City Hall, Room 402

24 Eagle St.

Albany, New York 12207



All written nominations should include the candidate’s name, address and phone number, as well as the name and phone number of the nominator.