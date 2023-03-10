ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car near First Street and Judson Street for unnamed traffic violations. Police say Shaquel R. Brown, 30, of Albany was behind the wheel.

While they spoke with Brown, deputies allegedly spotted crack cocaine in his car. He was arrested at the scene and charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with several traffic infractions.

Brown was taken to Albany County Jail as a pre-arraigned detainee. He is scheduled to appear in Albany City Court on Friday.