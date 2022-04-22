ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District will take part in an event to celebrate ‘Drive Electric Earth Day on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Chestnut Street. Electric Vehicle (EV) drivers and enthusiasts will display and discuss their own experiences while highlighting the clean-air benefits and cost savings of owning EVs.

The Office of Sustainability will join with volunteers from the Capital District EV Drivers to organize this event with representatives from CDTA, National Grid, Livingston Energy Group, and the Capital District Communities. Officials will be present to answer questions about EV ownership and to display 13 different models registered to attend including Tesla, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Ford, and Polestar.

Organizers said local car dealerships will present their latest EVs and offer rides as well as an opportunity for those who want to test drive an EV. Additionally, officials from the City of Albany, Livingston Energy Group, and National Grid will discuss the progress in the area to improve charging infrastructures.

In celebration of Earth Day, Albany’s event is one of the dozens of events across the country where communities will gather to discuss how reducing transportation emissions play in combating climate change they noted. For details about the Capital District’s Drive Electric Earth Day event, visit their webpage.