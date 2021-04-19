Albany to receive $231K for public housing services

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — It was announced on Friday that $1,165,663 in federal funding was allocated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Resident Opportunity and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) program. This funding will be used to hire service coordinators for Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) and Resident Associations (RAs) in Upstate New York that will assess residential needs, provide support and empowerment services.

These services will allow PHA residents and families to become economically self-sufficient, reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance, increase earned income, and achieve housing self-sufficiency or improve living conditions for elderly residents and residents living with disabilities.

Recipients Listed Below:

Organization City Amount Albany Housing Authority Albany $231,000 Rochester Housing Authority Rochester $478,500 Niagara Falls Housing Authority Niagara Falls $216,913 Citywide Council of Syracuse Low Income Housing Residents Syracuse $239,250

This ROSS Service Coordinator program provides funding to hire and maintain coordinators who will assess the needs of residents in conventional public housing or Indian housing and coordinate available resources in the community to meet those needs.