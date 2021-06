ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany teenager, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in May, was honored during the graduation ceremony at Albany Leadership Charter School on Friday.

The school played a memorial video of Chyna Forney at the beginning of the graduation ceremony.

The 18-year-old was supposed to graduate this year, but she was killed in a shooting on Essex Street in the city of Albany on May 3.

Alvin Foy, 18, and Jahmere Manning, 19, have since been charged in her death.