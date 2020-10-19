Albany teen charged with attempted murder of another teen

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
guns

Guns. (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department says officers heard shots and quickly arrested Jordan Latimer, 18, of Albany. Police say he’s responsible for shooting another teenager.

Responding to the sound of gunfire near Hamilton and Ontario Streets at about 1 a.m. on Monday, patrolling officers quickly moved to apprehend Latimer, who tried to flee the area—and the officers—on foot. They say he’s the one who shot a 15-year-old they found nearby with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Police also say that they recovered a .45 caliber handgun that Latimer discarded during the chase, plus a 9mm handgun near the scene. The minor was treated by emergency medical personnel before being transported Albany Medical Center Hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The charges against Latimer are:

  • Second-degree attempted murder
  • First-degree criminal use of a firearm
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The charges potentially carry 75 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report