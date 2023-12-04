ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old has been arrested after police said he brought a knife to school on Monday. Police were called to Albany High School around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon.

Police said there was an altercation in the hallway before they arrived. The school went into a brief lockdown, and the student was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The teen was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by persons under sixteen and released to a guardian. His identity is not being released due to his age.