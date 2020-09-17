Albany teen arrested for allegedly stealing U-Hauls, dirt bikes

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany teen has been arrested on grand larceny charges. The Albany Sheriff’s Office says they arrested the 16-year-old boy after a monthlong investigation into stolen dirt bikes.

The juvenile allegedly stole U-Haul trucks in the city of Albany along with dirt bikes from Camp Pinnacle in New Scotland.

He was charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report