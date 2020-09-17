Albany teen arrested for allegedly stealing U-Hauls, dirt bikes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany teen has been arrested on grand larceny charges. The Albany Sheriff’s Office says they arrested the 16-year-old boy after a monthlong investigation into stolen dirt bikes.
The juvenile allegedly stole U-Haul trucks in the city of Albany along with dirt bikes from Camp Pinnacle in New Scotland.
He was charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny.
