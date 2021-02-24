Albany taps trees in Lincoln Park for sap

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you visit Lincoln Park in Albany, you may notice something kinda sweet!

Over the past week, trees in the park, as well as in other parts of the city, are being tapped for sap! The Radix Ecological Sustainability Center is collecting the sap to teach kids and community members about maple syrup. But in order to fill the buckets with sap, temperatures have to be just right— it must be above freezing during the day but below freezing at night.

“Which, actually today, is really one of the first days where it’s been those conditions,” Scott Kellogg, Educational Director, explained. “You will have maple sap run from the roots of the trees up to the tips. What we do is drill a little hole, put a maple tap in, and collect the sap and then bring it down to the Radix Center.”

On March 13, the public is invited to visit the center to see first hand the sap being boiled down into maple syrup. The syrup will then be sold at local farmer’s markets throughout the year. This is being made possible thanks to a partnership with the city of Albany and a grant given to the Radix Center by Albany County.