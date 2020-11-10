Albany Symphony to perform ‘Black & Alive,’ a composition inspired by racial injustice movement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Symphony reimagined their 2020-2021 season providing concerts online for patrons and classical music fans not only in the Capital Region but across the world. Their performance on November 14 includes an original composition by Andre Myers reflecting on what it means to be black in America in 2020.

“Black & Alive” was inspired by racial injustice in America but also by the many protests that took place in the United States as well as other countries during the past year.

“Hidden among the many wonders of being African American is the pernicious feeling of always being on edge. Always. Despite its many joys, being Black in America is to be a little closer to death than other racialized segments of society. This piece is my response to that dilemma,” Myers said. “I’ve spent most of my adult life under the radar, trying not to draw attention to myself and trying to assure others that I’m not a threat. Trying to stay out of the way and trying to appease and please others, without knowing the truth of my own heart and mind. But if I’ve learned anything from the illness, violence, and rage this year has brought us, it is that being ‘not dead’ is a very different endeavor than being alive. ‘Black & Alive’ is a meditation on that wisdom,” he said.

The California composer, who spent six years in the Rochester area while he was in college, said his wish is for people to be inspired listening to “Black & Alive” and to regain hope. Myers said he wants it also brings peace and a sense of solidarity to people looking for racial justice.

“Black & Alive”, described as “Stravinsky meets James Brown”, begins as a day would with an awakening, leading up to a march in the middle. Myers said for him the marching aspect is a nod to the patriotic composition “The Stars and Stripes Forever” march by John Philip Sousa and concludes in “triumph and hope.”

“Black & Alive” will be performed as part of their November 14 virtual concert by the Albany Symphony Orchestra beginning at 7:30 p.m. Information on how to stream the concert can be found on the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s website.

LATEST STORIES