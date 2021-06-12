Albany students’ work displayed in citywide art walk exhibit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Institute is hosting an elementary school art show featuring students in the City School District of Albany. Their work is on display as an art walk and digital exhibition downtown.

It’s the district’s seventh annual art show, traditionally hosted by the museum in an indoor, weekend event. The reimagined version runs until Friday, June 18, and is free. It celebrates the talent and hard work of students during a challenging year with 95 submissions from 11 elementary schools.

“Over the past year, our education programming has been led virtually, and it’s heartwarming and uplifting to see the bright colorful student artwork burst across the museum’s grounds and into the nearby community,” says Sarah Clowe—the Director of Art Programs at Albany Institute—in a written statement.

A map of the neighborhood businesses and organizations taking part in the event by showcasing works of art includes:

Accumera at 136 Washington Avenue

Office of Congressman Paul D. Tonko at 19 Dove Street

Albany Public Library at 161 Washington Avenue

Keobi Restaurant at 189 Lark Street

Daily Grind at 204 Lark Street

Alacrity Frame Workshop at 215 Lark Street

Center Square Barber Shop at 248 Lark Street

Stack’s Espresso Bar at 240 Lark Street

The artwork was printed on lawn signs and posted in business windows. “The printed Art Walk came out even better than we had hoped, and it’s wonderful to be able to continue to celebrate the student’s creativity and hard work,” Clowe said. Everything is also available online in a virtual gallery that will stay up past June 18.

The schools represented in the exhibit are: