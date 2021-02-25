Albany students soak up sun while solving math problems

Albany students outdoor math lesson brings cheer. (Source: City School District of Albany)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here’s an easy math equation for you! Solving problems plus soaking up the sun equals happy students in Albany.

Six graders at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School took advantage of the warm weather on Wednesday by holding class in the parking lot.

Together, they tallied the different types of vehicles (cars, trucks, vans, SUVs) and then compared quantities using ratios, rates and proportions.

Teachers Shameka Brown-Johnson and Ray Parker said the outdoor learning was a welcome break from the students’ daily routine.

