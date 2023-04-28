Students at Eagle Point Elementary School planted a tree on school grounds on Friday, April 28, 2023 in celebration of Arbor Day. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany school put their work gloves on Friday to kick off Arbor Day celebrations. Students at Eagle Point Elementary School were able to get outside and plant a tree on school grounds.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos joined in on the fun. School officials hope their green actions will last a lifetime.

“I can’t think of a better place to have all these important people emphasize the value of trees,” Albany CSD Interim Superintendent John Yagielski said. “And hopefully, activities occurring within the school will reinforce all of that.”

“You can come back when you are seniors at Albany High School and look at your trees that you have planted, and know that you have made a difference in your community,” Albany Fund for Education Exec. Dir. Mari Shopsis said.

Every year, in celebration of Arbor Day, New York state holds a competition for the state’s Arbor Day Poster. The public is invited to submit their photography and artwork to be featured.

The DEC prints thousands of posters for distribution in schools, fairs and other venues. Submissions for next year’s prints open in September.