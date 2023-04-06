ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A street in Albany was renamed Thursday in honor of two Black entrepreneurs who helped revitalize downtown Albany. Steuben Street was officially renamed Blake Way in honor of Catherine and Adam Blake.

The Blakes opened the Kenmore Hotel on North Pearl Street in 1878. Catherine expanded the business after her husband’s death. Both were well respected business owners and fought to end segregation. Organizers said the street renaming is an important way to keep the Blakes’ story and legacy alive.

“Realize that we are really, truly all working toward the same goal, and our goal is truly for a more inclusive, more equitable, and more diverse Capital Region community where all of us can thrive,” The Blake Annex Dir. of Community Animation Angelique Powell said.

The Blake Annex, a nonprofit organization run by the United Way, also seeks to keep the Blakes’ legacy alive by offering a space for nonprofit leaders to work together and exchange ideas.