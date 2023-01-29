ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan will be delivering the 2023 State of the City Address on Monday at 6 p.m. in Albany. Those looking to watch the address can do so by live streaming it online.

In 2022, Mayor Sheehan looked to build back Albany’s workforce through funding from the American Rescue Plan. This year, she will discuss housing, employment, tourism, and other recreational plans within the City of Albany. She will also discuss the plan of adding 1,500 new or renovated units of affordable housing.