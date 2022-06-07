ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Commuters can expect to see newly repaved roads in Albany this summer. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Common Council members, and officials from the Department of General Services highlighted the city’s historic $10 million-plus pavement preservation investments in 2022.

Nearly 60 streets across the city of Albany—covering over 50,000 feet—will be resurfaced in 2022. Seven streets will be “micro-surfaced,” which reduces street maintenance costs and extends the life of the streets. Twenty-seven sidewalks will also be repaired or replaced as part of the repaving improvements. The project began Tuesday morning on Maxwell Street.

“We’re going to continue to be as aggressive as we can,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “It’s not just about filling potholes. It’s about fixing the streets and using new technology to extend the life of our streets,”

“Each year the city repaves roads,” said Frank Zeoli, Deputy Commissioner, Department of General Services. “This year, they are able to fix more, thanks to additional state funding.”