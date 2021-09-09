Albany Skyway on track to be completed by end of 2021

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation said the Albany Skyway is on track to open by the end of 2021.

The Skyway is the transformation of a ramp on I-787 into a park for pedestrian access from Downtown Albany to the Hudson River.

The DOT said the painting of the steel on the outside of the bride has been completed. The decorative structural fencing and lighting along the bridge is going to be added later this year.

The remaining landscaping for the project is going to be completed in the spring.

