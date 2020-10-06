Albany Sheriff’s Office seeks public input on police reform survey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is looking for feedback on its Police Reform and Reinvention Public Survey. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order in June requiring municipalities to establish committees to update their policing standards and incorporate community feedback wherever possible.

As is the case in the city of Albany, police in the county of Albany have been mandated to review and even modify their systems. Sheriff Craig Apple says his office is in the process of re-examining its procedures, training, and strategies when gathering evidence and interacting with communities. Apple also said the Sherriff’s Office partnered with Albany Law School’s Government Law Center for a fresh and independent review.

The short survey is targeted to reach a diverse mix of individuals with unique perspectives. The goal is improving relationships between law enforcement and the communities they patrol. Albany County residents can participate by filling it out anonymously on the website for the Sheriff’s Office.

Apple said the survey represents one of several moves to collaborate with the community, specifically addressing the role police play in matters of racial justice.

