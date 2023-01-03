ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Chance, an 8-year-old puppy, was brought to Out of the Pits in horrific condition late last month, the nonprofit found him a foster family. Now that he’s getting a bit better, the foster is hoping to give him a medicated bath to help with some of his skin issues from his crate life. If he continues to improve, the pup will have his nails trimmed as well.

“Things have to be done slowly to limit his stress,” a spokesperson for the shelter said on Facebook Tuesday. “Chance is doing very well and loves absolutely everyone!”

There has still been no word on whether Chance’s previous owner is facing charges of neglect. The dog is still the number one concern for shelter officials and his new foster.

“We want to thank everyone who has donated to help with his care,” the Facebook post stated. If you haven’t but would still like to, you can donate online.