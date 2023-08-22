ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is seeking feedback for the final draft of the South End Strategic Plan. Feedback will be obtained through a public survey, accessible online, with hard copies of the plan and the survey available in the community room of Ezra Prentice Homes at 625 S. Pearl Street, the Howe Library at 105 Schuyler Street, and 200 Green Street, where completed surveys can also be dropped off.

The Strategic Plan is an update to the 2007 Capital South Plan. An estimated $70M has been invested by the City in the South End’s parks, sidewalks, streets, and other infrastructure, as well as youth programming and affordable housing.

The South End Strategic Plan builds off the goals and implementation of the 2007 plan, and specific action items for the future, including:

1. Physical Planning, such as housing investment, historic preservation, new development, and transportation improvements.

2. Workforce and Business Development creating access to jobs, employment centers, and business development.

3. Quality of Life Improvements such as crime prevention, the development of alternatives to crime, code enforcement, and community amenities.

4. Increasing Community Capacity for Change through the encouragement of community organizing, creating public/private partnerships, and resident/government task forces.

5. Equity Planning to address systemic racism and injustice.