ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is continuing to gather information from residents on where to place cannabis dispensaries and programs in the city. Officials said 550 responses have been recorded so far from the city’s survey.

The survey closes on Sunday, February 19, and city officials are hoping to get an additional 600 responses. Officials said they wanted to do the survey because they want to know the best ways to reinvest in the community.

“We really want to hear from the community before we make any policies that are specific to the city of Albany because a one size fits all approach will not work,” Albany Chief Equity Officer Jasmine Higgins said.

The survey can be completed online. Hard copies are also available in English and Spanish at the Albany Public Library branches, including Arbor Hill/West Hill, Bach, Delaware, Howe, North Albany, Pine Hills, and the Washington Avenue branch.