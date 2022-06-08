ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is looking for applicants for its Local Cannabis Advisory Committee. Applicants will help shape cannabis regulations at the municipal level including the time, place, and manner of adult-use retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licenses, social equity, and protection of community health and safety.

Those interested in applying to be considered for the Committee should submit a brief statement of no more than 500 words outlining their interest in joining and their qualifications as well as a current resume. Applications can be mailed to the Office of Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Attn: Jasmine Higgins, Policy Analyst & Special Advisor, Room 102, City Hall, Albany, NY 12207.

Applicants will be asked for a brief interview with Mayor Sheehan’s office before their appointment to the advisory committee. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 15.

Those interested in learning where smoking and vaping cannabis is currently allowed and where cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites are permitted can view the interactive City of Albany Cannabis Consumption map on the City of Albany website.

Those interested in operating a cannabis dispensary, consumption site, or cultivation facility must first get the appropriate license through the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and the appropriate city permits.

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law on March 31, 2021. The act allows those 21 or older to possess, display, purchase, obtain or transport up to three ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis.