ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the past several years, as the presence of technology has grown in American schools, so has the threat of cyberattacks and hacking. In some cases, these attacks can shut down a school district’s ability to teach using certain tools or programs, like Google Classroom, or even access the school’s email or grade books.

After a suspected threat over the weekend, students in Albany City Schools will not have access to the internet on Monday. The district shut down its internet connection for the day, but phones are working properly, and all buildings can make and receive both internal and external calls, according to district officials.

“The district has taken the appropriate steps to protect our network, and none of our information has been compromised,” a spokesperson for Albany City Schools said. “We are working with the authorities to investigate.”

All schools and district operations are running on normal schedules Monday. For more information, call the school district at (518) 475-6000.