Albany school officials warn against ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dangerous TikTok trend called Devious Licks is causing the Albany City School District to sound the alarm to parents.

The school district is reminding parents and caregivers to watch students’ social media use to see if they are participating in the challenge. The Devious Licks challenge encourages students to steal or damage school items and post the video of it online.

The district said the challenge violates the Student Code of Conduct and can cause harm to students and others.