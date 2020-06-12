Albany school holds parking lot graduation ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congratulations to the Class of 2020! On Friday, Blessed Sacrament School held a graduation ceremony for their graduating class of eighth-grade students.

Fourteen students, dressed in their caps and gowns, crossed the parking lot stage to receive their diploma from their principal.

The event was held in the school’s parking lot on 605 Central Ave. and cars were parked socially distanced apart during the ceremony.

According to Valedictorian Tatum Liverio, who has attended the school since 2nd grade, graduating is bittersweet.

