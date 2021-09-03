Albany school district superintendent joins Albany County COVID briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel McCoy is holding a COVID briefing at 10:30 a.m. with Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen and City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams.

