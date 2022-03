ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials confirmed to NEWS10 on Friday that the Saint Patrick’s Day parade planned for Saturday has been postponed until next weekend.

Organizers say they decided to postpone the festivities due to the snowstorm looming over the region. For more information, take a look at Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s live interview with NEWS10’s Spencer Tracy:

Stay with NEWS10 for more on this breaking story as it develops.