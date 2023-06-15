ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Rural Cemetery will be hosting an adult scavenger hunt and wine tasting. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 21.

The evening of fun and education will have an age requirement of 18+ to attend. Participants will register a team of up to 4 people and will be given instructions and clues.

Team start times will be recorded, with the scavenger hunt taking place within a restricted area of the cemetery. Entries must be turned in by 7:30 p.m. for scoring, and a prize will be given out to the team with the most correct answers.

The scavenger hunt is $15 per person, with snacks and water being provided. Stable Gate Winery will be offering a tasting of 3 wines for $10, with glasses and bottles of wine being available for purchase.

Reservations can be made on Eventbrite. The rain date for the event will be June 22.