ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Rural Cemetery announced they will be hosting a concert by the Colonie Town Band. The performance is scheduled for July 24 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a lively program by the band, which is composed of an intergenerational assortment of amateur musicians. Attendees are invited to bring a chair or a blanket to claim their spot on the lawn, and snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The concert will be held at the 1899 Marcus T. Reynolds House within the cemetery, which is located at 3 Cemetery Avenue in Albany. This event is free and open to the public.