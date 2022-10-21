ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Rural Cemetery is holding its second annual Trunk or Treat event on October 29 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candy and other surprises will be passed out from decorated vehicles and tables at the Cemetery’s Chapel.

The free event takes place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can enter from the main gate off Route 32 in Albany.

Albany Rural Cemetery’s 2021 Trunk or Treat event (photo courtesy: Albany Rural Cemetery)

The cemetery said 600 children attended last year’s event. If you would like to pass out candy from a vehicle or table, you can email friends@albanyruralcemetery.org to reserve a spot or help volunteer.