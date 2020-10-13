Albany roads closing for filming on Wednesday

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closures_391234

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department sent out an advisory Monday night that several roads in the city would be closed on Wednesday for film production.

On October 14 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., these roads will close to all traffic:

  • Grand Street from Madison Avenue to Myrtle Avenue
  • Wilbur Street from Phillip Street to Grand Street
  • Elm Street from Phillip Street to Grand Street
  • Phillip Street from Elm St to Myrtle Avenue

If it rains on Wednesday, they’ll also be closed on Thursday during the same times.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report