Albany roads closing for filming on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department sent out an advisory Monday night that several roads in the city would be closed on Wednesday for film production.
On October 14 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., these roads will close to all traffic:
- Grand Street from Madison Avenue to Myrtle Avenue
- Wilbur Street from Phillip Street to Grand Street
- Elm Street from Phillip Street to Grand Street
- Phillip Street from Elm St to Myrtle Avenue
If it rains on Wednesday, they’ll also be closed on Thursday during the same times.
