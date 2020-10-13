Albany roads closing for filming on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department sent out an advisory Monday night that several roads in the city would be closed on Wednesday for film production.

On October 14 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., these roads will close to all traffic:

Grand Street from Madison Avenue to Myrtle Avenue

Wilbur Street from Phillip Street to Grand Street

Elm Street from Phillip Street to Grand Street

Phillip Street from Elm St to Myrtle Avenue

If it rains on Wednesday, they’ll also be closed on Thursday during the same times.

