ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Albany for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
For filming, Albany officials have issued road closures and parking restrictions. The road closures will only be in effect during scene setups and filming.
Road closures
- August 6 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lancaster Street between Dove Street and South Swan Street
- August 7 at 8 p.m. through August 10 at 10 p.m.
- State Street between Henry Johnson Boulevard and Lark Street
- Willett Street between Hudson Avenue and State Street
- Washington Park Roadways between Henry Johnson Boulevard and Robin/State Streets
- August 16 at 7 a.m. through August 20 at noon
- State Street between Lark Street and South Swan Street
- Dove Street between Washington Avenue and Chestnut Street
- August 16 at 7 a.m. through August 18 at 6 p.m.
- State Street between Henry Johnson Boulevard and Lark Street
- Willett Street between Lancaster Street and Willett Street
- August 24 at 7 a.m. through August 26 at 10 a.m.
- First Street from North Swan Street to Ten Broeck Street
- North Hawk Street from Clinton Avenue to First Street
- Ludlow Alley, no access to North Hawk Street
- St. Joseph Terrace from Second Street to First Street
- August 24 at 7 a.m. through August 26 at 10 a.m.
- State Street between Sprague Place and Henry Johnson Boulevard
Parking restrictions
- August 5 at 7 a.m. through August 10 at 10 p.m.
- 128 Lancaster Street, six spaces at this address and six spaces opposite this address
- August 5 at 7 a.m. through August 12 at 8 p.m.
- State Street, north side from Willett Street east to the first driveway (church parking lot)
- August 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lancaster Street, both sides from Dove Street to South Swan Street
- Chestnut Street, south side from Dove Street to South Swan Street
- Dove Street, east side from Chestnut Street to Jay Street
- South Swan Street, west side from Jay Street to Chestnut Street
- August 7 at 8 p.m. through August 8 at 9 p.m.
- Madison Avenue, both sides from Quail Street to North Lake Avenue
- South Lake Avenue, both sides from Madison Avenue to Hudson Avenue
- Washington Park Roadway, north side from the pedestrian bridge west to North Lake Avenue
- August 7 at 8 p.m. through August 12 at 8 p.m.
- State Street, both sides from Sprague Place to Lark Street
- Sprague Place, east side from Washington Avenue to State Street
- Washington Park Roadways, both sides from Robin/State Street east to Henry Johnson (both roadways inside the park within the limits)
- Henry Johnson Boulevard, west side from Washington Avenue to State Street
- Henry Johnson Boulevard (inside Washington Park), both sides from State Street to Lancaster Street (including the loop area)
- Lancaster Street, both sides from Lark Street to Willett Street
- Lancaster Street, both sides from Willett Street to Henry Johnson Boulevard
- Willett Street, both sides from Lancaster Street to State Street
- August 7 at 7 a.m. through August 12 at 8 p.m.
- Lodge Street, west side from Corning Place to State Street
- August 8 at 8 a.m. through August 12 at 8 a.m.
- State Street, north side from Lodge Street to Eagle Street
- Lodge Street, east side from State Street to Pine Street
- Pine Street, south side from Lodge Street to opposite Chapel Street
- August 16 at 8 p.m. through August 17 at 9 p.m.
- Madison Avenue, both sides from Quail Street to North Lake Avenue
- North Lake Avenue, both sides from Madison Avenue to Hudson Avenue
- Washington Park Roadway, north side from the pedestrian bridge west to North Lake Avenue
- August 16 at 7 a.m. through August 20 at noon
- State Street, both sides from Lark Street to South Swan Street
- Dove Street, both sides from Washington Avenue to Chestnut Street
- Chestnut Street, both sides from Dove Street east to 324 Chestnut Street
- August 16 at 7 a.m. through August 18 at 6 p.m.
- State Street, both sides from Henry Johnson Boulevard to Lark Street
- Willett Street, both sides from Lancaster Street north to State Street
- August 17 at 7 p.m. through August 18 at 9 p.m.
- North Pearl Street, both sides from Clinton Avenue to Wilson Street
- Clinton Avenue, north side from North Pearl Street to North Hawk Street
- Ten Broeck Street, west side from Second Street to Clinton Avenue
- August 22 at 7 a.m. through August 27 at 7 p.m.
- Six spaces at 411 State Street and opposite 411 State Street
- Six spaces at 425 State Street and opposite 425 State Street
- August 24 at 7 a.m. through August 26 at 10 a.m.
- First Street, both sides from North Swan Street to Ten Broeck Street
- Second Street, both sides from Ten Broeck Street west to Hall Place/St. Joseph Terrace
- St. Joseph Terrace, both sides from Second Street to First Street
- Hall Place, both sides from Second Street to Ten Broeck Place
- Ten Broeck Street, west side from Ten Broeck Place to Clinton Avenue
- August 24 at 7 a.m. through August 26 at 10 a.m.
- State Street, both sides from Sprague Place to Henry Johnson Boulevard
- Sprague Place, both sides from Washington/Western Avenues to State Street
- Henry Johnson Boulevard, both sides from Washington Avenue to State Street
- August 25 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Ten Broeck Street, east side from opposite First Street to opposite Second Street