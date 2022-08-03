A still from the trailer for “The Gilded Age” from HBO

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Albany for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.

For filming, Albany officials have issued road closures and parking restrictions. The road closures will only be in effect during scene setups and filming.

Road closures

August 6 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lancaster Street between Dove Street and South Swan Street

August 7 at 8 p.m. through August 10 at 10 p.m. State Street between Henry Johnson Boulevard and Lark Street Willett Street between Hudson Avenue and State Street Washington Park Roadways between Henry Johnson Boulevard and Robin/State Streets

August 16 at 7 a.m. through August 20 at noon State Street between Lark Street and South Swan Street Dove Street between Washington Avenue and Chestnut Street

August 16 at 7 a.m. through August 18 at 6 p.m. State Street between Henry Johnson Boulevard and Lark Street Willett Street between Lancaster Street and Willett Street

August 24 at 7 a.m. through August 26 at 10 a.m. First Street from North Swan Street to Ten Broeck Street North Hawk Street from Clinton Avenue to First Street Ludlow Alley, no access to North Hawk Street St. Joseph Terrace from Second Street to First Street

August 24 at 7 a.m. through August 26 at 10 a.m. State Street between Sprague Place and Henry Johnson Boulevard



Parking restrictions