Kizzy Williams’ posing in front of the new catering van via Business For Good.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Owner and head chef of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams was surprised with a new branded catering and delivery van, from Business for Good. Business for Good and Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen have been in a months-long partnership, after a rebrand following the pandemic and hard-hitting 2020.

“I’m so grateful to Business for Good,” Williams said. “And I’m so happy thinking about how many more customers will be able to enjoy Allie B’s thanks to this gift.”

Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen is named after Williams’ mother, Allie Bee Bethea. Williams says she wanted to bring her mother’s style of cooking to Albany.

“My mother came from South Carolina to Manhattan and sold her incredible food on the streets of Harlem,” said Williams. “Everyone in that neighborhood – and all the city and state politicians – just went crazy for her cooking. They loved how the food made them feel. I knew I wanted to bring that kind of cooking to Albany – and that’s what I did.”