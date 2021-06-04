Albany recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany recognized National Gun Violence Awareness Day amid a stretch of continued gun violence in the city.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is also known as Wear Orange Day. Orange was the color worn to honor the life of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013 just one week after performing at Pres. Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade.

Community advocates recognized that every city and every community has been touched by violence.

Gun violence has been a serious issue in the capital city this year. So far in 2021, there have been 20 shootings, seven people have died, and 23 others have been injured.

There have been two teenage victims, including a 15-year-old girl from Latham.

A major focus has been placed on getting illegal firearms off Albany streets. The Department of Justice on Friday announced seven indictments against people with prior felony convictions for illegally having guns. Five of those people live in the Capital Region.