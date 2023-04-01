ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Foundation for the 21st consecutive year. The program that has a vision for a greener, healthier America started with 42 communities and 16 states. The program now includes more than 3,000 communities from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Tree City USA recognition requires cities to have a tree board or forestry department, a tree care ordinance, a forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita, and proclaim and observe Arbor Day, all of which the city of Albany maintains. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The Tree City USA program provides Albany with a framework to maintain and revitalize the City’s urban forest. It also gives Albany an avenue to celebrate our work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that we are committed to sustainability.”