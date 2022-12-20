ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is receiving state funding for a project to renovate the Central Warehouse.

The city was awarded nearly $10 million through the state’s Restore New York Communities initiative, which is meant to support economic development in urban areas. The county legislature approved a proposal earlier in the year from two development companies to turn the warehouse into a multi-use complex with apartments, retail space and more.

It’s unclear when the renovations will begin.