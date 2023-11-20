ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Rebels Gaelic Athletic Association announced they will be hosting a free series of indoor Irish sports practice sessions. The series will run from December through the beginning of April.

The Rebels, who compete in the Midwest Division of the United States Gaelic Athletic Association, specialize in Gaelic football and hurling, both of which are traditional sports that are popular in Ireland. Gaelic football has similarities with rugby, soccer and basketball, while hurling is reminiscent of lacrosse.

Anyone who has ever had an interest in learning about or trying out Irish sports is invited to participate. While free to attend, a majority of the sessions will be held at Afrim’s in Colonie, which requires a yearly $15 membership and a signed waiver, both of which can be completed online or at the practice sessions.

The Gaelic football sessions are co-ed, while the hurling sessions are geared toward men. The full schedule is detailed below:

Albany Rebels Practice Sessions

All sessions hosted at Afrim’s from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. unless otherwise noted

December 2: Hurling – Sage Armory, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

December 15: Football

December 29: Hurling

January 12: Football

January 26: Hurling

February 9: Football

February 23: Hurling

March 8: Football

March 22: Hurling

April 5: Football

Colonie Afrim’s is located at 636 Albany-Shaker Road, and Sage Armory is located at 130 New Scotland Avenue. Anyone with questions regarding the sessions can reach out to the Albany Rebels at albanyrebelsgfc@gmail.com.