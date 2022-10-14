ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new report by Neighbor.com, Albany ranks among the 25 most neighborly cities in the United States. Albany was ranked 23rd overall.

Neighbor.com said they based the rankings on data related to charitable giving, generosity, happiness, the well-being of residents, and other factors. New this year, the website surveyed actual Americans about their neighborly habits, their relationships with their neighbors, and what they think makes a community most neighborly.

During the interviews, Neighbor.com found that nearly 30% of people hang out with their neighbors more than they used to due to high gas prices and expensive plane tickets. About 42.5% are more willing than before to help out a neighbor and 41% choose to support small businesses over chains. The report also found that 45% of people will still be neighborly even though their neighbors have different political affiliations.

The report said that Albany has the second highest rate of nonprofits per capita on the list, with 14.1 organizations per 10,000 residents. Rochester and Poughkeepsie also made the 2022 list.

Top 25 Most Neighborly Cities in America in 2022

Rochester, New York Madison, Wisconsin Provo, Utah Oxnard, California Grand Rapids, Michigan Raleigh, North Carolina Milwaukee, Wisconsin Poughkeepsie, New York Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Des Moines, Iowa San Jose, California Colorado Springs, Colorado Minneapolis, Minnesota Ogden, Utah Seattle, Washington Salt Lake City, Utah New Haven, Connecticut Portland, Oregon Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Honolulu, Hawaii Toledo, Ohio Springfield, Massachusetts Albany, New York Allentown, Pennsylvania Spokane, Washington

This is the first time Albany has made the Top 25 most neighborly cities list. You can read the full report on the Neighbor.com website.