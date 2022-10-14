ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany has been ranked the best place to live in New York, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings. Overall, Albany was ranked the 21st best place to live in the United States after analyzing 150 metro areas.

U.S. News & World Report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News’ own internal resources to determine the rankings. The data was sorted into five categories to calculate the score and rank: job market, value, quality of life, desirability, and net migration.

Albany received an overall rating of 6.5 out of 10 with a 4.9 for desirability, 7.5 for value, 6.5 for job market, 6.9 for quality of life, and 5.1 for net migration. In the 2021-2022 Best Places to Live in New York report, Albany had an overall score of 6.7 out of 10 and was also ranked in first place.

Best places to live in New York

Albany Syracuse Rochester Buffalo New York City

Huntsville, Alabama, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Green Bay, Wisconsin take the top spots at the best places to live in the U.S. Albany was also ranked the 74th Best Place to Retire in the U.S. and and the 25th Best Place to Live for Quality of Live in the U.S. In the 2021-2022 Best Places to Live in the U.S. report, Albany was ranked 45th.

Top 25 best places to live in the U.S.