ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2023-2024 Best Places to Live rankings. Out of the country’s 150 most populated metropolitan areas, Albany was ranked among the Top 25.

Albany was ranked 17th, which is four spots higher than the 2022-2023 rankings, which ranked Albany in the 21st spot. Albany is still the best place to live in New York, according to the new rankings, followed by Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo and New York City.

Albany received an overall rating of 6.6 out of 10 with a 5.4 for desirability, 6.8 for value, 6.6 for job market, and 7.1 for quality of life. In last year’s rankings, the city had an overall score of 6.5.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Huntsville, Alabama, and Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina took the top spots as the best places to live in the U.S. Albany was also ranked the 61st best place to retire in the U.S. and and the 17th best place to live for quality of life in the U.S.

Top 25 best places to live in the U.S.

Green Bay, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Portland, Maine Charlotte, North Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Fayetteville, Arkansas Madison, Wisconsin Boise, Idaho San Jose, California Ann Arbor, Michigan Melbourne, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Albany, New York Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Des Moines, Iowa Grand Rapids, Michigan Knoxville, Tennessee Syracuse, New York Fort Collins, Colorado Tampa, Florida Hickory, North Carolina

U.S. News & World Report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News’ own internal resources to determine the rankings. The data was sorted into four categories to calculate the score and rank: job market, value, quality of life, and desirability.