ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Public Library (APL) is opening its meeting rooms and resuming in-person programs starting on Monday, April 4. Meeting rooms in all branches will be available for community members to reserve and use during regular business hours.

The online reservation system for meeting rooms will open on April 4. Due to staffing constraints, meeting rooms cannot be booked for after-hours use at this time, but APL hopes to reintroduce after-hours availability in the near future.

In-person indoor and outdoor programs will also resume at all locations. Programs are typically planned multiple weeks in advance, so the return to in-person offerings will be ramped up in the coming weeks. Program listings are provided on the library’s online calendar.

These changes came as part of the library’s Continuation of Service Plan, which calls for the resumption of all services when COVID-19 levels are low in Albany County. Staff capacity was considered when reintroducing these library services as well.