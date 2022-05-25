ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Public Library (APL) Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Andrea Nicolay as the organization’s new executive director at a special meeting Tuesday night. Nicolay currently serves as director of libraries in the town of Arlington, Massachusetts. She will start at APL on August 1.

Nicolay replaces Scott C. Jarzombek, who left the library in October 2021 to take a position out of state. Melanie Metzger, the library’s assistant director, has been serving as interim director.

“The board is excited to have Andrea lead Albany Public Library as our next executive director,” said Board President Sarah Shearer. “As a seasoned library director, Andrea is a relatable and compassionate leader with experience serving diverse communities. Her vision for the future of libraries paired with her collaborative nature is a perfect fit for Albany Public Library.”

In her own words, Nicolay “recognizes the value of core services and also sees the library as a nimble organization with the power to impact the overall well-being of a community,” and is committed to “innovative, community-first library services.” During her time at Arlington, she promoted equity and eliminated barriers to access to library patrons, including abolishing overdue fines and fees. She also advanced innovative programs for vulnerable populations in the town, which included providing regular monthly social worker hours at the Arlington library in partnership with a local housing coalition.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Albany Public Library as executive director and I thank the Board of Trustees for this opportunity,” Nicolay said. “I believe this is an incredibly exciting time for public libraries. We’re about creating connections, promoting equity, and providing access to critical resources, and I look forward to supporting the APL staff as we carry on this transformative work for the community we serve.”