ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2023 marks the Albany Public Library’s 100th anniversary. The library will be commemorating its centennial with the first-ever Albany Public Library Day block party on May 21.

The event is free and open to the public. The party will feature a proclamation from Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan declaring May 21 as Albany Public Library Day, as well as guest speakers, crafts, story time for kids, treats and beverages, and music by DJ Trumastr.

Albany Public Library’s origins began in 1833, when the Young Men’s Association for Mutual Improvement in the City of Albany (YMA) formed, opening a member library a few months later. It wouldn’t be until 90 years after that on May 21, 1923 that the New York State Legislature would create the APL, transferring five libraries run by the YMA to the city government.

“Albany can take pride in its library system and in all the ways Albany Public Library has served the community for the past 100 years,” said Andrea Nicolay, APL executive director. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone and our rich history with events, programs, and activities across our seven locations in the months ahead.”

The block party will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Howe Branch in the

city’s South End, located at 105 Schuyler St, Albany, NY. The event is supported by the Friends and Foundation of Albany Public Library.

For more information, visit APL Events.