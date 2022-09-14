ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Public Library (APL) is celebrating the freedom to read with banned book week events. APL will host two events later in September.

APL participates in Banned Book Week every year to highlight the power of communities uniting to resist censorship. The events are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the events and can do so by calling (518) 427-4300 or via the APL online events calendar.

Events

Banned Books Week Read Out: September 22 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In-person at Washington Ave. Branch and virtual via Zoom. Designed for teens and adults

Book Talk with Kelly Yang, Author of Front Desk: September 20 at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., attendance via Zoom. Designed for children ages 10 and older, teens and adults

Banned Books Week was created by the American Library Association (ALA) to draw attention to the harms of censorship. According to ALA, “library staff in every state are facing an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books.” Last year, ALA tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials that resulted in 1,597 book challenges or removals. Albany Public Library encourages everyone to celebrate the freedom to read, during Banned Books Week and throughout the year.