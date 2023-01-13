ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year’s Albany Pro Musica high school choral festival has an all-new look. The festival, slated for Saturday, January 21, at UAlbany, will feature a full day of vocal workshops, rehearsals, and enrichment opportunities on campus, culminating in a festival concert open to the public.

Dr. Michael Lister, the new Director of Choral Studies at UAlbany, will be the festival’s guest clinician, charged with selecting chorus repertoire and leading the student festival chorus in rehearsals and performances. Additionally, the concert will feature selections by APM’s Chamber Ensemble and a special performance by the High School Choral Festival Honor Choir—a 24-member ensemble with some of the region’s most outstanding high school singers.

Tickets for the festival concert, slated for 5 p.m. at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center, are available online. Orders are limited to two tickets per person, as event organizers expect the show to sell out.

Masks will be required for this performance. Concert attendees can park in any of the Visitor Lots for $5 or no charge in the State Quad Faculty/Staff and State Quad Commuter Lots on the UAlbany campus.