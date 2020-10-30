Albany print shop adds PPE to production line

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bokland Custom Visuals, a print shop in Albany County, feared they’d have to temporarily shut down operations back in March when Governor Cuomo signed the New York On Pause executive order.

“We didn’t know for a few days whether we were considered an essential business,” said Brian Corbett, Vice President of Bokland.

They also didn’t know if they’d have any orders for their specialty products, like branded beer tap handles.

“We didn’t know what customers would be open, or what the climate of the industry was going to be,” Corbett said, adding that many of their clients are restaurants, which were forced to shut down dining services for a while.

At the same time as the shutdowns, Governor Cuomo put out a request that businesses with the equipment to manufacture PPE shift to making gowns, gloves, and shields.

Instead of waiting for their customers to need them again, Bokland answered the State’s call.

“We did know we had the ability to cut different materials and assemble things,” said Corbett.

Bokland began using their equipment to cut out acrylic barriers, which helped the Department of Motor Vehicles get up and running again. Their massive printers were perfect for social distancing signs, and even banners for the governor’s initiative to assist other states with pandemic response.

Now, they’re back in the swing of being creative, as non essential businesses have gotten up and running again. Bokland has been busy printing artwork for doctor’s offices, and making home goods like coasters and wine racks.

They say they’ll continue stepping up to the plate for New Yorkers, making PPE whenever it’s needed.

