ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lincoln Park and Mater Christi Pools, both located in Albany, closed for the season on Sunday. The City’s spray pads will stay open through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

The following spray pads will stay open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily:

Black Lives Matter Park

Colonie St. Park

Hackett Park

Krank Park

Lincoln Park

North Swan St. Park

Sheridan Park

Westland Hills Park

Admission to the spray pads is free. The specific rules surrounding the use of pools and spray pads in Albany can be found on the city’s aquatics website.

The spray pads at Ridgefield Park and Rosemont Park are currently closed to allow for construction of new and improved spray pads. The spray pad at Swinburne Park is being repaired and will not be open for the rest of the season.