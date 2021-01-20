Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative holds final meeting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative convened its final meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. At the meeting, members presented the community with a draft of their final report.

The meeting was livestreamed via Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s Facebook page.

Members of the Collaborative—including Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins—are still encouraging residents and community members to comment on the draft ahead of the final presentation to the Albany Common Council on February 1.

They’ll continue accepting recommendations and feedback through January 22 by call or text to (518) 618-2268 or by email.

Reports from separate working groups within the Collaborative have been publically available since Friday at the comprehensive website for the Collaborative. The report will also be available there.