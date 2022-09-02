ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive. Steve Smith, a spokesman for the department, said officers were called to the scene just after midnight, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot in the back. She is expected to recover, according to Smith.

There have been no arrests reported in this case, as of Friday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or on the free P3 Tips mobile app.