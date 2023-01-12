ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police said they have seen a spike in car thefts across the city recently. They want to remind people to always lock their cars and park in well-lit areas.

“The Albany Police Department continues to see many incidents of motor vehicle theft, as well as items being stolen from vehicles,” a spokesperson for city police said in an online statement. “Many times, these incidents are crimes of opportunity, and we want to remind our community of the following prevention and safety measures that you can take to help prevent you from becoming a victim of theft.”

To prevent items from being stolen from your car:

Always lock your vehicle.

Park in a well-lit area.

Close all windows and sunroof.

Remove or secure all valuables.

Consider installing an alarm if you don’t have one.

To prevent your car from being stolen:

Never leave your vehicle running unattended.

Even during short stops, shut your car off and lock it.

Don’t leave spare keys in or around your vehicle.

Consider investing in a remote car starter if you need to start your car before travel.

Be sure to memorize the make, model, color, and plate number of your vehicles to help the police in the event of theft.

If you see any suspicious activity, such as people checking the door handles of cars, you are asked to call Albany Police at (518) 438-4000. The department will also be increasing patrols in several neighborhoods, “to hopefully identify thieves and/or deter them from breaking into vehicles,” the online statement read.